After joining BJP Jitin Prasad meets JP Nadda

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. he was inducted into the party by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and MP Anil Baluni. Prasada's induction into the BJP is seen as a massive gain for the party ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Prasada, a prominent Brahmin face in UP politics, had been at odds with the Congress leadership for a long. Prasada in July last year launched the ‘Brahmin Chetna Parishad’ to give a voice to the Brahmin community. He had served in the UPA-II government. He hails from Shahjahanpur.