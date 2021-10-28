Updated on: October 28, 2021 7:40 IST

ACP-level officer to investigate the allegations leveled against Sameer Wankhede

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and NCP leader Nawab Malik, the NCB has stated that the former will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise case until substantial information is found against him. The agency's Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Gyaneshwar Singh claimed so on Wednesday. Sameer Wankhede was questioned for about four hours on Wednesday as part of the investigation and he put forward "many facts before the team".