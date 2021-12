Updated on: December 24, 2021 13:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Ayodhya to pave way for BJP to win UP Election?

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a tour Ayodhya and Bahraich today. He was seen performing pooja at the Ram Janmabhoomi alongside Sarbananda Sonowal. Will Ayodhya pave way for BJP to storm into power? Watch this episode of Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar.