Updated on: December 31, 2021 7:40 IST

9 terrorists eliminated within 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 Jaish terrorists killed in Srinagar

Security Forces are running 'Operation All Out' in Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists are being terminated one by one. A total of 9 terrorists have been terminated in the valley, out of which 3 were killed in Srinagar recently.