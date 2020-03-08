Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 4 dead after bus collides with truck in Jodhpur

News Videos

4 dead after bus collides with truck in Jodhpur

Around four people died and 20 got injured after a bus collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on March 08.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News