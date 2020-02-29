Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
35 more coronavirus deaths reported in China

    As many as thirty-five people have died from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll up to 2,870, the country's National Health Commission informs.

