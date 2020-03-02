Monday, March 02, 2020
     
34 couples tie knot at mass marriage in Surat

34 couples form different community tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on March 01. The marriage was organised by Shailesh Panseriya. The couples exchanged garlands and preformed marriage rituals.

