Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • High Court and district courts of Delhi to function on virtual mode only from Jan 3 to Jan 15 over rising COVID-19 cases
  • West Bengal Govt decides to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3
  • Mumbai on alert following intel inputs of Khalistani attack on New Year's eve
Updated on: December 30, 2021 21:58 IST

22 Ka Bioscope: Will Priyanka Gandhi leave a mark in UP polls?

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on time. According to reports, dates for the polls will be announced around January 10. This Uttar Pradesh elections will decide the fate of 4 leaders - CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, who has never been a legislator even, let alone an MP. In today's episode of 22 Ka Bioscope, the focus is on this Gandhi sibling on whom the grand old party is banking heavily to win the upcoming UP elections.
22 Ka Bioscope Priyanka Gandhi Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 UP Election 2022

