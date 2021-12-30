Updated on: December 30, 2021 21:58 IST

22 Ka Bioscope: Will Priyanka Gandhi leave a mark in UP polls?

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on time. According to reports, dates for the polls will be announced around January 10. This Uttar Pradesh elections will decide the fate of 4 leaders - CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, who has never been a legislator even, let alone an MP. In today's episode of 22 Ka Bioscope, the focus is on this Gandhi sibling on whom the grand old party is banking heavily to win the upcoming UP elections.