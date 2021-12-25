Saturday, December 25, 2021
     
Updated on: December 25, 2021 22:01 IST

22 Ka Bioscope: What's the mood of UP

Yogi Adityanath's tenure of more than 4.5 years has taken UP ahead on the path of development. However, despite this, the CM faces several challenges. Will he able to counter all such challenges to regain his chair?
