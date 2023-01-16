Monday, January 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM's Roadshow In Delhi Today Ahead Of Mega BJP Meet

News Videos

Updated on: January 16, 2023 14:47 IST

PM's Roadshow In Delhi Today Ahead Of Mega BJP Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a roadshow from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the venue for the BJP National Executive meeting that gets underway on Monday.
news pm modi PM Modi roadshow in Delhi Bjp National Executive Meeting

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News