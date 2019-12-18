Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
  5. 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case: Four accused convicted, one other accused acquitted

2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case: Four accused convicted, one other accused acquitted

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 14:11 IST ]

2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case: Four accused convicted under different sections, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; one other accused acquitted.

