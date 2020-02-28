Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 2 injured, several trapped at stone quarry in UP's Sonbhadra

News Videos

2 injured, several trapped at stone quarry in UP's Sonbhadra

Two labourers were injured and several were feared trapped in an accident at a stone quarry in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on February 28.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News