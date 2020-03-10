Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
  19 Congress MLAs tender their resignation after Scindia quits Congress

19 Congress MLAs tender their resignation after Scindia quits Congress

19 Congress MLAs including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh who are in a Bengaluru resort have tendered their resignation from the assembly after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party.

