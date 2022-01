Updated on: January 01, 2022 13:20 IST

12 dead in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K; inquiry ordered

A heavy rush of devotees on Saturday led to a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Officials said 12 people were killed, while nearly 20 others were reported injured in the incident.