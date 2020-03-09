Monday, March 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 100-year-old Chinese man recovers from coronavirus

News Videos

100-year-old Chinese man recovers from coronavirus

A 100-year-old Chinese man has fully recovered from the novel coronavirus, making him the oldest known patient to beat the deadly virus

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News