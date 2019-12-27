Friday, December 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Watch: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake

Entertainment Videos

Watch: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 16:41 IST ]
Salman Khan turned 54 today and swarm of his fans gathered outside his residence to wish him.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoVarun, Parineeti and Kiara spotted at Mumbai airport in style Next VideoB-town celebs spotted at airport in vacation mode  