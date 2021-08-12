Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Urvashi Rautela snapped in Juhu

Entertainment Videos

Updated on: August 12, 2021 18:00 IST

Urvashi Rautela snapped in Juhu

Urvashi Rautela was snapped in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Wednesday. Clad in an all-green outfit, Urvashi looked gorgeous as ever. Urvashi never fails to woo her fans with her unique style and stunning looks.
Urvashi Rautela Bollywood Actor Entertainment News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X