Updated on: August 20, 2024 18:31 IST

False news of Shreyas Talpade's death went viral, actor reacted angrily

Actor Shreyas Talpade is Dead. This is not true but a rumor which was blinking on everyone's social media handles exactly like the truth. No one had thought that the power of fake news would also give news of the death of a famous actor. In such a situation, when these rumors reached Shreyas Talpade