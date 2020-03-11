Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Tribute paid to veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi at the Oscars
Daniel Craig to return as James Bond
Star-studded special screening for Angrezi 'Medium'
Recommended Video
Tribute paid to veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi at the Oscars
Daniel Craig to return as James Bond
Star-studded special screening for Angrezi 'Medium'
Bollywood beauties spotted in 'Mayanagri'
Top News
Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex tanks over 2,300 pts, Nifty skids below 10,000 over virus pandemic
'Such drastic steps should be covered by law': SC to UP govt on banners shaming CAA protesters
Emergency declared in America's capital Washington DC as 10 Coronavirus +ve cases emerge
Rajinikanth: Thalaiva says Tamil Nadu needs CHANGE, 2021 elections important
Coronavirus impact! IPL 2020 to start without foreign players due to new visa guidelines
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia
Latest News
Opinion | People will surely watch what exemplary action is taken against Delhi rioters
World Kidney Day 2020: 5 Ways to keep your kidneys healthy
Angrezi Medium Box Office Prediction: Irrfan’s comeback film to open with a bang
Rajinikanth: Thalaiva says Tamil Nadu needs CHANGE, 2021 elections important
Jyotiraditya Scindia to hold roadshow in Bhopal today
Unfortunate to see Jyotiraditya Scindia leave Congress, tweets Sachin Pilot
Now Shivraj and Maharaj are together in BJP, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
10,000 Congress office-bearers quit party after Jyotiraditya Scindia: MP leader
Photo of slain ISIS key recruiter found from couple detained for instigating anti-CAA Protest
Haryana government declares coronavirus epidemic in state
'Such drastic steps should be covered by law': SC to UP govt on banners shaming CAA protesters
Woman doctor from Canada tests coronavirus positive in Lucknow
23-year-old crushed to death by speeding tractor while performing stunts for Tik Tok
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia
Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s film packs a solid punch
Angrezi Medium Box Office Prediction: Irrfan’s comeback film to open with a bang
Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: 8 Best song of the Bollywood playback singer that left us in awe
Sameera Reddy’s mother-in-law joins her as she takes flip the switch challenge, watch video
Radhika Madan, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, and others grace Angrezi Medium screening in style
Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australian dominance continues as hosts beat India to lift fifth title
Kapil Sharma, Disha Patani and others grace the screening of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3
Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and others attend special screening of Kajol's short film Devi
2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 whitewash against below-par India
Coronavirus impact! IPL 2020 to start without foreign players due to new visa guidelines
India vs South Africa ODI series, Stats Preview: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal eye big milestones
Ranji Trophy final, Saurashtra vs Bengal, Day 4: Live Cricket Score
IPL governing council to meet on Saturday to discuss coronavrus threat
Champions League: Atletico Madrid dump Liverpool out at rocking Anfield
NDA announces its candidates for three seats in Bihar
Rajya Sabha polls: MP BJP sends list of names to central party panel
Andhra local body polls: CM Jagan launches 'NIGHA' app to curb electoral malpractice
AIADMK nominates 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections
London-based woman to contest Bihar Assembly elections as 'CM candidate'
Indians replace chicken with 'kathal' as coronavirus fears spread
World Kidney Day 2020: 5 Ways to keep your kidneys healthy
Traveling abroad? Here's how you can protect yourself from coronavirus
Horoscope Today March 12, 2020: Here's what in store for Pisces, Scorpio, Capricorn and others
Vastu Tips: Place mirror in northeast direction at home to avoid debts
Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro launch in India: Live Updates
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series launching in India: How to watch live stream, expected specifications
Dark mode reaches Google Play Store for Android users: Know how to get it
OnePlus 8 series will be more expensive than its predecessor series; Here's why
Hotstar rebrands Android, iOS app with Disney+ logo: Official launch soon
TANCET 2020: Anna University announces TANCET 2020 result; check direct link
BPSC PT Result: BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 announced. Direct Link
UPSC IFS Final Result 2020 declared. Direct link
Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to check
Assam Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 announced. Direct link