Published on: December 17, 2021 15:52 IST

Nishad Party is with BJP for 2022 polls, says Sanjay Nishad

BJP and Nishad Party conducted a joint rally in Lucknow's Ramabai Ambedkar Ground. The rally was attended by Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah, and Sanjay Nishad. Talking to India TV exclusively, Sanjay Nishad said that Nishad Party is with BJP for the 2022 polls.