Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Elections Video
  5. Jharkhand Election Results: Counting of votes for 81 seats begins

Elections Videos

Jharkhand Election Results: Counting of votes for 81 seats begins

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 8:30 IST ]

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Counting of votes for Jharkhand, which had gone to polls in December, began at 8 am on Monday. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the district headquarters.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJharkhand Election Results: Will Congress-JMM alliance be able to give a stable govt in Jharkhand? Next VideoJharkhand Election Results: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das leads from Jamshedpur East​  