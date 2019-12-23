Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
Jharkhand Election Results: Celebrations begin as JMM-Congress alliance crosses majority mark

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 14:32 IST ]

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 43 out of the 81 seats of state Assembly till 11.30 am on Monday, while the ruling BJP is ahead in 27 seats. The JMM is leading in 25 seats while its alliance partner Congress is ahead in 11

