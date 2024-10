Updated on: October 08, 2024 7:53 IST

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections: Electoral Officer PK Pole informs about counting preparations

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections: Jammu’s Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole on October 07 informed that counting for the recent elections will commence at 7:30 AM for postal ballots and 8 AM for EVMs, with CCTVs installed in each counting hall to ensure transparency.