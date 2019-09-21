Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Haryana & Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on 21st October, counting on 24th October

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 21, 2019 13:41 IST ]

The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra expires on 2nd November and 9th November, says Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora

