Elections Videos

Assembly Election Results: BJP trails in Jharkhand as JMM-Cong allaince surges ahead

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 14:29 IST ]
Jharkhand Election Results 2019: The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 42 out of the 81 seats of state Assembly, while the ruling BJP is ahead in 29 seats.
