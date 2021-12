Updated on: December 26, 2021 13:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Will BJP storm to power in 2022 with its Brahmin voters?

BJP is holding an important meeting in Delhi today to discuss its possibilities of storming back to power in UP with its Brahmin voter base. The meeting is being attended by tall leaders of the party including Dinesh Sharma, Dharmendra Pradhan and others.