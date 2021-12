Updated on: December 12, 2021 13:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: PM Modi to inaugurate his dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13

Ahead of the much-awaited UP Election next year, UP is getting numerous gifts from PM Modi. Now, he is all set to inaugurate his dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which seems ready for his arrival.