Updated on: December 19, 2021 13:20 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: KMC polls in Bengal today, bomb hurled outside polling station

Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls are being held in Bengal today. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya informed that a bomb exploded just outside Sealdah station, which is in the heart of Kolkata, making KMC polls mockery of elections.