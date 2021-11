Updated on: November 01, 2021 21:20 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Kejriwal takes a swipe at Goa govt, what is his plan?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused the Pramod Sawant government of Goa of corruption. Kejriwal has accused BJP of corruption by citing the statement of former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik. Kejriwal also targeted the Congress. What is his agenda?