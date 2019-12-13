Friday, December 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Cricket Ki Baat Video
  5. Technically-sound Shreyas Iyer should bat at No.4 in ODIs: Yashpal Sharma

Cricket Ki Baat Videos

Technically-sound Shreyas Iyer should bat at No.4 in ODIs: Yashpal Sharma

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 21:24 IST ]
In an exclusive chat with India TV, former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma discussed about Virat Kohli's dominance in world cricket, Shivam Dube's promotion up the order in T20I batting and the need for Shreyas Iyer to bat at No.4 in ODIs
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoTwist in Kartik and Naira's engagement Next VideoKitna sach kitna jhooth:Clash breaks out between Jamia students and Delhi Police  