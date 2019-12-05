Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Cricket Ki Baat Video
  5. Only one spot up for grabs in pace attack for T20 World Cup, rest sealed: Virat Kohli

Cricket Ki Baat Videos

Only one spot up for grabs in pace attack for T20 World Cup, rest sealed: Virat Kohli

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 22:46 IST ]

This indicates that Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are almost certain to make the cut.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMuskaan dances amongst drunk men Next VideoWatch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | December 5, 2019  