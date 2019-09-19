Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
Keep entertaining fans around the world: Shahid Afridi lauds Virat Kohli

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 22:47 IST ]

Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 72* against South Africa in the second T20I, and is garnering praises from fans and former cricketers alike. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi also spoke highly of Kohli's innings.

