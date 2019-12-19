Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
IPL 2020 Auction: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell headline big pay day

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 21:26 IST ]

Australian cricketers hit pay dirt at the IPL players' auction with pacer Pat Cummins becoming the most expensive foreign buy ever in the league by fetching a whopping Rs 15.50 crore bid from two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell returned to Kings XI Punjab with a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore.

