  5. Exclusive | Team India is playing consistent cricket in past 2-3 years: Zaheer Khan

Exclusive | Team India is playing consistent cricket in past 2-3 years: Zaheer Khan

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 20:37 IST ]

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan lauded Team India efforts in past 2-3 years and claimed that Virat Kohli and Co. are playing consistent cricket from quite few time. The Indian cricket team is currently no. 1 ranked side in Test cricket and no.2 in ODI rankings.

