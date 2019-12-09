Monday, December 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Cricket Ki Baat Video
  5. 2nd T20I: India exposed after batting first again as West Indies level series with 8-wicket win

Cricket Ki Baat Videos

2nd T20I: India exposed after batting first again as West Indies level series with 8-wicket win

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 09, 2019 21:01 IST ]
A below-par score of 170 for 7 with only 38 runs in the final five overs was never going to be enough keeping the dew factor in mind and senior opener Lendl Simmons (67 * off 45 balls) seal the match for Windies.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAsaduddin Owaisi tears apart the copy of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament Next VideoAll you need to know about The Citizenship Amendment Bill-2019  