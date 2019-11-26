Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
  Maha Vikas Aghadi' passed unanimously by all MLAs | Chakravyuh | November 26, 2019

Maha Vikas Aghadi' passed unanimously by all MLAs | Chakravyuh | November 26, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 21:26 IST ]

Mumbai: Resolution proposing Uddhav Thackeray's name as the Chief Minister candidate and leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' passed unanimously by all MLAs. NCP chief Sharad Pawar presents him a bouquet

