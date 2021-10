Updated on: October 13, 2021 11:20 IST

Worship Maha Gauri on Ashtami, there will be an increase in food and wealth

Today is Ashtami Tithi and Wednesday of Ashwini Shukla Paksha. Ashtami date will remain till 8.07 pm tonight. Today is the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri. Those who want to increase their food, wealth and happiness and prosperity, they must worship Mahagauri today.