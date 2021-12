Updated on: December 08, 2021 11:16 IST

Vivah Panchami today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash today's auspicious time

Today is the fifth day and Wednesday of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 9.25 pm tonight. Today Shri Ram marriage festival will be celebrated. Today there will be Dhruva Yoga till 1.10 pm.