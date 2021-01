Vastu Tips: Use salt to improve your finances and bring positive changes in life

In Vastu shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us the importance and significance of salt for wellbeing. Salt is not just used as a seasoning in food but it also plays a major role in Vastu. Take a little thick salt in a glass vessel or a bowl and keep four to five cloves in that bowl. You can place it in any one corner of the house.