Updated on: October 20, 2021 9:57 IST

Vastu Tips: Use marble of this colour on the floor to keep negative energy away

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, if the colour of the walls of your house is very dark, then you should choose white or off-white marble for the floor of your house. This keeps the color balance right in the house. Along with this, the people of the house are also saved from many types of damages.