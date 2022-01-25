Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
  5. Vastu Tips: Placing the clock in THIS direction can be inauspicious

Updated on: January 25, 2022 17:53 IST

Vastu Tips: Placing the clock in THIS direction can be inauspicious

According to Vastu Shastra, the clock should not be placed on the south wall of the house or office because, the south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama.
