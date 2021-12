Updated on: December 26, 2021 10:19 IST

Vastu Tips: Place red things in this direction at home to get auspicious results

Acharya Indu Prakash shares that doing this gives auspicious results according to Vastu shastra. Red is related to the fire element and the south direction is also related to the fire element. Therefore, it is good to keep things related to red colour in the south direction.