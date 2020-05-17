Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
  5. Vastu tips: Know why almirah with mirrors shoudn't be placed at home

Vastu tips: Know why almirah with mirrors shoudn't be placed at home

Almirah with mirrors aren't considered good as per Vastu Shastra. It is a symbol of negativity which affects your financial situation. Your income may decrease.

