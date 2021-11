Updated on: November 05, 2021 11:58 IST

Vastu Tips: Considering THESE measures on Govardhan Puja will bring happiness & prosperity in house

As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna lifting the 'Govardhan Hill' on his finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra's torrential rage. According to vastu shastra, some things and measure need to be considered on the day of bali pratipada or govardhan puja for happiness, positivity and prospertity in house.