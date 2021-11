Updated on: November 03, 2021 11:47 IST

Today's Muhurta 03 November: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what is special today

Today is the rising date and Wednesday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi was till 9.02 am today. After that Chaturdashi date will begin. The Chaturdashi of Kartik Krishna Paksha is known as Narka Chaturdashi.