Updated on: January 31, 2022 10:14 IST

Today is Chaturdashi tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha, know its importance

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Magha Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi and Monday. Chaturdashi date will remain at 2:19 pm today. After that amavasya tithi will take place. Amavasya Tithi will be from 2.20 pm today to 11.16 pm tomorrow afternoon. Know the importance of today's day.