Updated on: December 11, 2021 11:25 IST

Today is Ashtami date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha, know its importance

Today is the Ashtami date and Saturday of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Ashtami date will remain till 7.12 pm today. Today, after passing the whole day the whole night, tomorrow morning till 6:4 minutes, Siddhi Yoga will remain. Apart from this, Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 10.32 pm tonight. Today is Durgashtami fast.