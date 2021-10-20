Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
Updated on: October 20, 2021 9:56 IST

Those with moolank 7 will get the support of friends, know about others

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, people whose radix number is 7 will get the support of their friends today. Along with this, there will also be progress in the job.
