Shiva Yoga will remain till this time on Monday

Monday is the Navami date and day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha. The Navami date will be late at 2.19 in the night. Shiva Yoga will be there for 53 minutes by 4 in the evening. Along with this, Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain for two to five minutes late at night. Uttarashadha Nakshatra is the 21st Nakshatra in the category of Nakshatras. The lord of Uttarashada Nakshatra is Suryadev.