Monday, December 27, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Updated on: December 27, 2021 11:03 IST

Samudrik Shastra: People with such neck are very lazy

According to Samudrik Shastra, people whose neck bones are clearly visible are very lethargic and lazy. They have very little ambition towards any work.
Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani Samudrik Shastra

